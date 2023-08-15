PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man arrested after pipe bomb found during Kannapolis traffic stop

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop in Kannapolis led to the discovery of a pipe bomb and a China Grove man’s arrest, authorities said.

Kannapolis Police said an officer saw a vehicle on Springway Drive near South Main Street with a fictitious registration from the state of Virginia at 4 a.m. Tuesday. The officer pulled the vehicle over and during a conversation with the driver, several items were seen inside, according to the department.

The driver, identified by police as Jamie Stirewalt, consented to a search of the 1991 Chevrolet truck. Officers said meth, marijuana , drug paraphernalia and a device that resembled a pipe bomb were found.

The road was quickly shut down as technicians worked to secure the device. The bomb squad from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene.

At one point, a WBTV crew saw a remote-controlled robot in the area, as well as heard an explosion after officers yelled “fire in the hole” before detonating the device.

Kannapolis Police confirmed it was a pipe bomb that was safely detonated. There were no injuries or damage to property.

Stirewalt was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail and faces various charges for possession of a weapon of mass destruction and drug-related offenses, police said.

Officers remained on the scene until just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. It left those who live and work in the area wondering just what happened.

”It’s usually pretty quiet in here, so anytime you have something that’s not normal, it kinda makes you feel a little uneasy,” business owner David Fink said.

