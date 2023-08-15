L&L Hawaiian Grill draws area support following deadly wildfires

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – After years of spreading Aloha through meals, L&L Hawaiian Grill in Concord is drawing support following the deadly wildfires in Maui as they look for a way to support the Hawaiian people.

“Aloha stands for so many things - a ‘hi,’ ‘bye,’ whatever you want to say - but aloha is that deep-rooted family love that Hawaiian culture/Polynesian culture gives out so the aloha is everything,” Franny Robinson, owner of L&L Hawaiian Grill Concord, said.

She opened the restaurant years after spending more than a decade of her childhood on the Big Island.

“It was infused in me with the culture of that of the people over there. So when we came here, we wanted to bring that to North Carolina,” Robinson said.

It was clear to Robinson that a big part of Hawaiian culture is the sharing of everything, including food.

“You know in [the] U.S., we’re so used to getting a plate but with Hawaiian style, it is very much family-oriented,” she said. “So I can’t say it enough, but the Polynesian families that you ever run into, they will always share everything that they have, anything that they have. So, we love them. And we love their aloha and their spirits are so strong.”

When she heard the devastating news of the deadly wildfires in Maui, Robinson struggled to find the words.

“[I] try not to cry. It’s heartbreaking because a lot of the island, people they’re just - it’s just enough for them to have to fight to stay on their island, but to have this devastation happening just so much,” she said tearfully.

Since then, the restaurant saw more patrons in person and online reviews from those just wanting them to know their grief was shared.

The restaurant company will donate to the Salvation Army and United Way. Orders at the restaurant contribute to those donations.

Robinson also said locals on Maui are asking for support through the Hawaii Community Foundation.

“My heart goes out to other Polynesian families that have to struggle,” Robinson said.

