Lightning blamed for northeast Charlotte house fire, CFD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-alarm house fire Tuesday in northeast Charlotte was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The house is in the University City area on Copperplate Road.

The Charlotte Fire Department said 40 firefighters responded around 4:45 p.m. and it took about 30 minutes to put out.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the family is displaced, firefighters said.

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.

