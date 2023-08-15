PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby

Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s a boy!

Ashley Olsen, one-half of the famous Olsen twins, has given birth to her first child, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Tuesday.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Sources tell ET that Olsen, 37, gave birth to a son named Otto earlier this summer. The pregnancy was kept secret until now.

Olsen welcomed the baby with her husband Louis Eisner, 34. The couple got married in December 2022, according to People.

Olsen is best-known for sharing the role as Michelle Turner with her twin Mary-Kate on the hit series “Full House.” The twins went on to star in numerous films and became fashion industry moguls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A portion of West Central Avenue is shut down in Mount Holly due to a vehicle accident Monday...
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte.
Police: Arrest made during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte

Latest News

FILE - Sage Steele speaks at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards in Marina...
Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling her lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments
The DC-8 left from the Greensboro airport on Tuesday morning.
Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse delivers relief supplies, volunteers to fire-stricken Maui
Security footage from Pinckney Harmon shows the moment a car crashed through a fence and...
Video shows car slamming through fence in east Charlotte
Security footage from Pinckney Harmon shows the moment a car crashed through a fence and...
Security camera captures car slamming through fence in east Charlotte
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich