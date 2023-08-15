PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather: Heat index could soar intro triple digits, severe storms possible

By Eric Garlick
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity are back again today, and we will see very similar heat index values that we had Monday.

  • Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat & A few Severe storms possible.
  • Rest of Week: Mostly sunny, nice break from humidity
  • Weekend: Hot temps near 90°, low rain chances

Another heat advisory has been issued due to the humidity leading to dangerous heat index values well above 100° and in the heat advisory, climbing above 105°. Actual high temperatures will top out in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The storm potential will be a little higher today, in terms of coverage, with the highest chances for storms in the foothills and extending east. A level 1 and 2 risk for severe storms, on a 1 to 5 scale, is in our area today.

Damaging winds will be the highest threat, but some hail and a tornado or two are not out of the question. These will have the best chance at forming through the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening will give way to clearing skies and cooler temperatures overnight. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring lots of sunshine along and low rain chances with a slight break from the most intense heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Seasonal heat in the upper 80s to lower 90s will hold for Friday and the weekend with low rain chances forecast.

Watch continuous WBTV weather coverage below:

