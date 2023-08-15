PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dog found 37 days after hit-and-run crash on I-77 in SC

They did suffer some injuries, but as the family was waking up in the hospital, they realized their 9-year-old dog Cash was missing.
On Sunday, the family finally got the news they were hoping for; after 37 days, Cash had been found.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A family is still recovering after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 77 near Carowinds in South Carolina, but now they have a reason to celebrate.

The Wood Family - Lee, Tiffany, Paisley, and their dog, Cash – were all involved in a crash back on July 8. A trailer disconnected from a truck, which then crashed into their truck causing them to flip.

They did suffer some injuries, but as the family was waking up in the hospital, they realized their 9-year-old dog Cash was missing.

Someone told the family that they thought they saw the dog run away from the crash. After putting up flyers, on Aug. 6, someone reached out saying they spotted Cash about four miles from where the crash happened.

On Sunday, the family finally got the news they were hoping for; after 37 days, Cash had been found.

“He’s always been an inside dog, never been outside for any length of time by himself. And for him to survive 37 days before we could capture him is just the good lord above is what helped get him back home,” Lee Wood said.

Right now, the family says they still have a long road to recovery but finding Cash has helped boost their spirits.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with its medical expenses as they’re out of work.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
A portion of West Central Avenue is shut down in Mount Holly due to a vehicle accident Monday...
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly

Latest News

On Sunday, the family finally got the news they were hoping for; after 37 days, Cash had been...
Dog found 37 days after hit-and-run crash on I-77 in SC
Police said a young man was found dead Monday on Bathgate Lane in a public utility right-of-way...
Police: 17-year-old Charlotte teen found dead in Matthews
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
The DC-8 left from the Greensboro airport on Tuesday morning.
Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse delivers supplies, volunteers to fire-stricken Maui