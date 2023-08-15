First Alert: Dangerous heat & humidity, scattered storms Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After overnight and early Tuesday morning storms, the Tuesday morning commute will be dry for most with scattered storms redeveloping by the middle of the day and afternoon hours.

Coverage will be scattered and any storms that do get going could become strong to severe. The main concern, and reason for the First Alert Weather Day, is the dangerous heat and humidity.

Feels like temperatures could exceed 105 degrees again in our central and southeast counties once again with highs in the mid 90s. Stay safe if you have outdoor plans!

Feels like temperatures for Tuesday afternoon (WBTV)

A cold front will swing through and usher in cooler and drier conditions for the middle of the work week. High temperatures will only reach the upper 80s both afternoons with more comfortable humidity. Sunny and dry conditions will also persist through this time frame.

By the end of the week/weekend, our higher humidity and temperatures will be back! With the ridge of high pressure building overhead by the start of next week, temperatures could easily lift back into the mid-upper 90s by the end of the 7-day forecast.

Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

