CMPD: Pedestrian struck after 2 in stolen vehicle lead police on chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested after a pedestrian was struck during a chase that ended in Cabarrus County, authorities said.

It all began when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers located a stolen vehicle from a license plate reader hit off of Albemarle Road shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the department.

The suspects sped away after officers attempted a traffic stop, striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian on the sidewalk, police said.

Officers then began a pursuit, with CMPD’s helicopter assisting. The chase ended in Cabarrus County where the suspects were arrested, according to the department.

The two suspects, whose names have not been released at this time, were arrested for felony hit and run with injury.

