PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Pedestrian struck after 2 in stolen vehicle lead police on chase

The two suspects, whose names have not been released at this time, were arrested for felony hit and run with injury.
The incident started around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The incident started around 10 a.m. Tuesday.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested after a pedestrian was struck during a chase that ended in Cabarrus County, authorities said.

It all began when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers located a stolen vehicle from a license plate reader hit off of Albemarle Road shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the department.

The suspects sped away after officers attempted a traffic stop, striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian on the sidewalk, police said.

Officers then began a pursuit, with CMPD’s helicopter assisting. The chase ended in Cabarrus County where the suspects were arrested, according to the department.

The two suspects, whose names have not been released at this time, were arrested for felony hit and run with injury.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A portion of West Central Avenue is shut down in Mount Holly due to a vehicle accident Monday...
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte.
Police: Arrest made during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte

Latest News

Another heat advisory has been issued due to the humidity leading to dangerous heat index...
First Alert Weather: Heat index could soar intro triple digits, severe storms possible
A bomb squad was called to South Main Street near Springway Drive for a “pipe Bomb threat.”
Police: Pipe bomb found during Kannapolis traffic stop detonated, 1 arrested
WBTV News at Noon
Bomb squad called for Kannapolis traffic stop, authorities arrest suspect
Police said a young man was found dead Monday on Bathgate Lane in a public utility right-of-way...
Police trying to identify teen found dead in Matthews