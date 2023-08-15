Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse delivers relief supplies, volunteers to fire-stricken Maui

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A DC-8 cargo plane loaded with desperately needed relief supplies for the people of Hawaii flew out from the Greensboro Airport on Tuesday morning. Along with the cargo, there were dozens of specially trained Samaritan’s Purse volunteers from the Charlotte area who will use their training to help people during this crisis.

Disaster response specialists with the N.C.-based organization have been on the ground since Thursday, conducting assessments and coordinating with local authorities and church partners.

The plane that left on Tuesday was loaded with 17 tons of supplies bound for Maui. Edward Graham, son of Franklin Graham and grandson of Billy Graham, is the Chief Operating Officer for Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse.

The catastrophic fires, fueled in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, have resulted in emergency evacuations for thousands of people, the destruction of homes, and tragically, the loss of at least 96 lives. Search and rescue efforts are still underway as families begin to grapple with the severe destruction.

“We know that these fires have destroyed a good portion of the community there and there’s been a lot of loss of life so this is where Samaritan’s Purse comes in with the local church and we start serving those communities and helping those people recover,” Graham said. “This fire will be something that Hawaii remembers for years to come. This is a lifechanging event in Hawaii and many of the residents there and we just want to make sure they know that they are loved.”

The supplies included hygiene kits, solar lights, cooking kits and more.

“We have it on standby and ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Graham said.

There are volunteers who are going along with the cargo. Before boarding the plane Graham leads them in prayer.

“These volunteers partner with us. They are some of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. They are specifically trained in disaster relief and how to use our equipment,” Graham added. “So they’re going to go run the volunteer teams for us there in Hawaii and help when we do the sifting where we look for lost artifacts, rings, maybe it’s a memento that was passed down. These help bring closure and it’s an unbelievable ministry. When people have lost so much and so much is gone, one little piece can help so much with a spiritual and mental recovery when you’ve lost everything.”

Graham says this is likely the first of many trips to Hawaii over the coming weeks to bring relief, whether in the form of the cargo onboard, or the hope and human touch shared by the volunteers.

“Every time we go somewhere to a community after a storm it’s a huge blessing when the volunteers come in and serve because the homeowner is going to sit there, ‘why me?’ ‘why are you helping me?’ because we want to be able to tell them that we love them, God has not forsaken them in this time, that’s why our volunteers come.”

Graham also predicted that there would be more trips to Hawaii in the coming weeks.

“If additional resources are needed once I talk with some of the state local officials, we’ll make another turn and make additional supplies,” Graham added.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.