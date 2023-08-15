Bomb squad investigating scene in Kannapolis, authorities arrest suspect

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning authorities in Kannapolis investigated suspicious activity from a drivers vehicle after what was initially supposed to be a traffic stop.

Kannapolis Police identified the items in the vehicle and was alerted that it was a larger threat. A bomb squad came to the scene for a “Pipe bomb threat.’”

The incident took place on South Main Street near Springway Drive.

The bomb squad had the road shut down and our WBTV crew heard police yell “fire in the hole” followed by a loud explosion.

We do know police took a Suspect in custody without incident or injury. Main street is closed between Fisher Street and Piedmont.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we’ll continue to keep you up to date but for now authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

