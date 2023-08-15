Back to school: Get back to learning with Idea lab kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kosal Chea who is the owner and Chief Academic Officer for Idea Lab Kids sat down with QC Life to talk about learning program that’s beneficial for parents and students.

Chea has 19-years in public education as a national board certified teacher and principal.

Idea Lab Kids is a STEAM learning center that has programs for after school enrichment, homeschool groups, preschool groups, in-school field trips, parents night outs and even birthday parties.

For parents getting your kids off to a good start for the school year starts with modeling a positive, resilient and curious attitude for your child about school and learning.

Making a cup launcher engineering project and discuss how “I wonder” statements can extend this activity from a simple “craft” to an opportunity to model wonderment, learn science and expand academic vocabulary

