PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Back to school: Get back to learning with Idea lab kids

Chea sat down with QC Life to talk about learning program that’s beneficial for parents and students.
Chea sat down with QC Life to talk about learning program that’s beneficial for parents and students.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kosal Chea who is the owner and Chief Academic Officer for Idea Lab Kids sat down with QC Life to talk about learning program that’s beneficial for parents and students.

Chea has 19-years in public education as a national board certified teacher and principal.

Idea Lab Kids is a STEAM learning center that has programs for after school enrichment, homeschool groups, preschool groups, in-school field trips, parents night outs and even birthday parties.

For parents getting your kids off to a good start for the school year starts with modeling a positive, resilient and curious attitude for your child about school and learning.

Making a cup launcher engineering project and discuss how “I wonder” statements can extend this activity from a simple “craft” to an opportunity to model wonderment, learn science and expand academic vocabulary

SOCIAL MEDIA

You can go to Idea Lab Kids website online or follow on social media below!

Instagram: @idealabkids_ballantyne

Facebook: @idealabkids.ballantyne

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A portion of West Central Avenue is shut down in Mount Holly due to a vehicle accident Monday...
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte.
Police: Arrest made during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte