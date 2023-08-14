PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Portion of Central Ave. in Mount Holly closed due to crash, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of West Central Avenue is shut down in Mount Holly due to a vehicle accident Monday morning.

According to the Mount Holly Police Department, the impacted area stretches from Kendrick to Hawthorne streets.

Details are limited and WBTV is working to learn more. Download the free WBTV News app to get the latest updates sent straight to your device.

