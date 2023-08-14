PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man fired at multiple Wells Fargo ATMs across Charlotte

Investigators said the suspect also opened fire at an additional location in Belmont.
Police say Johnny Rivera was arrested for a string of ATM shootings on Friday.
Police say Johnny Rivera was arrested for a string of ATM shootings on Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire on multiple bank ATMs in Charlotte.

Johnny Rivera, 37, fired at the ATMs at three different Wells Fargo locations on Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Rivera has been charged with shooting into occupied property and three counts of injury to personal property, according to the CMPD.

Police said the suspect’s firearm was also seized.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

