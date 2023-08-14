Police: Man fired at multiple Wells Fargo ATMs across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire on multiple bank ATMs in Charlotte.

Johnny Rivera, 37, fired at the ATMs at three different Wells Fargo locations on Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect also opened fire at an additional location in Belmont.

Rivera has been charged with shooting into occupied property and three counts of injury to personal property, according to the CMPD.

Police said the suspect’s firearm was also seized.

