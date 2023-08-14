PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly

Details are limited and WBTV is working to learn more.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Mount Holly, authorities said.

According to the Mount Holly Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Central Avenue. It closed a portion of the road from Kendrick to Hawthorne streets.

The victim died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, police said. The identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Mount Holly Police Chief Brian Reagan is asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons responsible for the deadly crash.

“We believe that someone out there may have witnessed the accident or have information that could be vital to our investigation. Even the smallest detail could make a significant difference,” Reagan said.

Anyone with information can contact the MHPD’s non-emergency Line at 704-827-4343.

