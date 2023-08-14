Police: 2 arrests made during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police made two arrests while responding to a street takeover over the weekend.

Officers responded to a meet-up in the CMPD’s Metro Division, according to the department. One driver, Angel Morales, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a concealed firearm, police said.

Another driver was cited for reckless driving and his vehicle was towed, according to the CMPD.

Department officials said officers have made 27 arrests, issued 111 citations, seized 14 guns and towed 73 vehicles as part of its street takeover enforcement.

The so-called street takeovers have included street racing and other acts of reckless driving.

These takeovers have become a common issue in Charlotte, becoming so widespread that Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed a bill increasing penalties for those participating.

Under the new law, which goes into effect on Dec. 1, police are able to seize cars involved in the takeovers, and offenders could be fined up to $1,000.

The latest takeover happened early Monday near the Open Kitchen on West Morehead Street.

