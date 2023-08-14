PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 2 arrests made during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte

The so-called street takeovers have included street racing and other acts of reckless driving.
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte.
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police made two arrests while responding to a street takeover over the weekend.

Officers responded to a meet-up in the CMPD’s Metro Division, according to the department. One driver, Angel Morales, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a concealed firearm, police said.

Another driver was cited for reckless driving and his vehicle was towed, according to the CMPD.

Department officials said officers have made 27 arrests, issued 111 citations, seized 14 guns and towed 73 vehicles as part of its street takeover enforcement.

Street takeovers in Charlotte
Video shows cars doing burnouts in west Charlotte ‘street takeover’
‘Everybody wants it to stop’: ‘Streetcar takeover’ bill includes higher penalties
Police: 2 cars seized during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte
Police: More arrests made in Charlotte ‘street takeovers’

The so-called street takeovers have included street racing and other acts of reckless driving.

These takeovers have become a common issue in Charlotte, becoming so widespread that Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed a bill increasing penalties for those participating.

Under the new law, which goes into effect on Dec. 1, police are able to seize cars involved in the takeovers, and offenders could be fined up to $1,000.

The latest takeover happened early Monday near the Open Kitchen on West Morehead Street.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested and responded to conduct an...
Man killed in Hickory officer-involved shooting
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Latest News

A portion of West Central Avenue is shut down in Mount Holly due to a vehicle accident Monday...
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
One person died Friday after an argument led to a shooting near a Boone Bojangles, police said.
1 killed after road rage ends in shooting near Boone Bojangles, police say
There are several locations around Mecklenburg County to help residents keep their cool.
Mecklenburg Co. offering resources to stay cool in high heat