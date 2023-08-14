PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
One dead, one injured in Lincoln County crash, troopers say

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Old NC 150 at Saint Marks Church Road.(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CROUSE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Monday afternoon in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Old NC 150 at Saint Marks Church Road around 1:45 p.m.

Highway patrol said a 1997 GMC Sonoma was traveling north on Saint Marks Church Road, failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2021 Ford F-350 traveling east on Old NC 150.

The driver of the Sonoma, David McCurry, 56, of Lincolnton, died at the scene. He wasn’t restrained by a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Dalton Fuller, 36, of Bessemer City, received minor injures and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

According to a news release, the initial investigation doesn’t indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed.

The road was closed in the area for over an hour during the on-scene investigation.

