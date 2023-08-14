One dead, one injured in Lincoln County crash, troopers say

CROUSE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Monday afternoon in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Old NC 150 at Saint Marks Church Road around 1:45 p.m.

Highway patrol said a 1997 GMC Sonoma was traveling north on Saint Marks Church Road, failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2021 Ford F-350 traveling east on Old NC 150.

The driver of the Sonoma, David McCurry, 56, of Lincolnton, died at the scene. He wasn’t restrained by a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Dalton Fuller, 36, of Bessemer City, received minor injures and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

According to a news release, the initial investigation doesn’t indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed.

The road was closed in the area for over an hour during the on-scene investigation.

