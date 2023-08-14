Medic: 3 injured in construction zone crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight crash in north Charlotte sent three people to the hospital early Monday morning.

This was in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Statesville Avenue. Crews were paving the road at the time, causing issues for first responders trying to get to the crash.

At least two vehicles were involved -- one of them, a white pick-up truck that appears to have been part of the construction crew, was rear-ended and a black SUV that had heavy damage to the front end.

According to Medic, one person had life-threatening injuries and two others were seriously hurt.

