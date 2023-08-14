PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marking a new era of connection in Mt. Pleasant

Officials break ground on Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant, Virginia Foil Park
Cabarrus Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris welcomes attendees at the groundbreaking for the Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Myra Baumgardner summed up the occasion best.

“Mt. Pleasant: Get ready,” she told the large crowd gathered along North Washington Street. “Get ready to have fun and get a boost—a health and wellness boost!”

Baumgardner, the chair of the Active Living and Parks Council, joined nearly 100 people Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of that “boost,” otherwise known as the Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park.

The event marked a significant step forward in the County’s commitment to providing residents with cutting-edge facilities that promote education, wellness and community engagement.

The groundbreaking was staged in a rolling, expansive field, which will become the construction site when work begins in September.

“We are proud to be such an important part of the Mt. Pleasant community and to grow into this new facility,” said Cabarrus County Public Library System Director Melanie Holles. “And we are thrilled to be able to partner with Active Living and Parks to broaden our services to provide intergenerational programs.”

Mt. Pleasant’s existing library branch has experienced a large increase in traffic, and “the need for an expanded library and services was clear,” said Marcia Morris, president of the Mt. Pleasant Friends of the Library. “We brought our ideas to County and city leaders, and most importantly, we shared them with the people of Mt. Pleasant and Eastern Cabarrus County, who responded enthusiastically and generously.”

The combination facility will nourish minds and bodies for years to come.

In addition to the collection of books, digital resources and interactive learning spaces, the Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant will also feature a large multipurpose room, an exercise room with fitness equipment and more. The facility will cover about 20,000 square feet of space.

Virginia Foil Park boasts three lighted ballfields, a concession stand, a playground, a walking trail with fitness stations and open space with room for future growth.

Londa Strong, the Active Living and Parks director, said she’s excited to be part of the collaborative effort.

“It will be an amazing place and I can’t wait to see it complete,” she said.

The complex is slated to open in late fall 2024.

