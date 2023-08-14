PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Highway Patrol: Victims identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol have confirmed the pilot and passenger of a small aircraft have died following a crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive, according to troopers. Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger died at the scene, according to troopers. They were later identified by the highway patrol as pilot Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls, and passenger Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

