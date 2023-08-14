Former teacher’s book rekindles memories while Board of Education decides future of shuttered school

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education tonight are discussing the future of a middle school that was recently closed and is set for demolition. The school will be replaced, the board says, but one former teacher is speaking out about those plans, and about her effort to document the history of Knox Middle School.

When school started last week in Rowan-Salisbury, it was the first opening day since 1959 that no one was welcomed onto the campus of Knox Middle School.

“I came to Knox in 1969 and I answered an ad in the newspaper,” Basinger recalled. “The dome of that gym was so impressive, and each building had its own principal, head teacher, and guidance counselor. It was brilliant.”

Basinger taught at Knox from 1969 to 1978 and even met her husband, longtime teacher and coach Dale Basinger there.

“My first year of teaching was the first year of integration,” Basinger said. “A devastating thing had happened. All the black schools had closed and the black students were just thrown into this white school. I was new, they were too. I had no idea how traumatic it was for the students.”

When plans were announced by the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to close and demolish the school, she wanted to preserve the rich history of the school, so she asked former students and staff for their memories which she has compiled into a book.

“Knox many things to many things to many different students. There are 70 reflections. Some students loved it, some students did not,” Basinger said. “Through the book there are memories of the teachers and the wonderful events that we had there.”

Diedre Parker Smith, a journalist and one of Basinger’s former students, served as the editor of “Memories of Knox.” The book includes more than 70 students and retired teachers who shared their memories of Knox.

Anyone who passed through the halls of the 600, 700, or 800 building would recognize many of the names featured in Basinger’s book, including Bill Cansler, Esther Marioneaux, Frank Saunders, Pat McGuire, Fred and Raemi Evans, and many more.

“Knox meant so much to so many people in this town, in the town of Salisbury, and for it to be torn down without any plan, without any explanation, to the town,” Basinger said. “No one knows what’s going to happen.”

The plan, according to the school board chair, is to demolish Knox and eventually build a new K-8 school. While Knox is closed and students have been reassigned, Overton Elementary did not close.

“Yes, the current plan is for a new K-8 school,” said Board Chairman Dean Hunter. “We have a general update on the agenda this evening but it won’t be anything too specific. After a construction update meeting I had this past week with LS3P, we are hoping for more specific details later this month about the actual building and site.”

The pandemic and rising construction costs pushed back the original goal of building the combined K-8 school. Originally estimated to cost $55 million, the project’s contractor talked to the school board in February 2021 about material cost increases, saying they had raised the estimate to $69.6 million — more than $14 million more than the original price tag.

“The plan right now is for us to build a new k-8 school on the site where Knox currently sits,” said BOE member Kevin Jones. “No students are at Knox this year, but they are still at Overton. We believe that Overton can still be used as a school moving forward, but we aren’t sure what capacity it will be used once the new school is built.”

Basinger is hoping that whatever is eventually built will something the community can be proud of.

“I wanted to make it clear to the county commissioners, the school board, that we needed to replace it with a wonderful wonderful high school because Salisbury is our county seat and we need to have the finest school possible to draw businesses to our county to Salisbury,” Basinger said.

What will happen next is not clear, but the superintendent and board members say a new school will be built. In the meantime, Basinger hopes to keep alive the memory of the school that served generations.

“The students have been displaced, reassigned, the teachers have been reassigned I am now coming to the conclusion that Know is gone,” Basinger said, “Hail to the Trojans.”

Memories of Knox is available at the South Main Book Company in Salisbury. Basinger will be present for a book signing event at Heart of Salisbury, 120 E. Innes St., from 11:30-1:30. It is also available on Amazon. There is also a Facebook page, Memories of Knox.

