First Day of school cranks up for most Iredell-Statesville students

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday was the first day of classes for many of the nearly 21,000 students in the Iredell-Statesville Schools.

“I have a child in elementary school, and I have a child in the middle school. I’m super excited. I love this school district. They show me tons of support, so as a mother I feel safer bringing my child here, seeing what the district is doing is about,” said Danielle McPhill, who also is a teacher at Third Creek Middle School. “I feel great dropping my 2nd grader now and I have an 8th grader and we’re super happy.”

“Our district theme this year is Team ISS and so we’re looking forward to learning together, leading together, and winning together, so we have to continue achieving student success while still being safe and a caring environment for our students this year,” said Jada Jonas, the Public Information Officer for Iredell-Statesville Schools.

ISS is facing some staffing issues, like most systems across North Carolina, but Jonas says a focus on keeping teachers should help.

“I think everywhere in North Carolina is going to face that with the teacher shortage. I will say that we’ve been trying to make conscious efforts to fulfill some of that recruitment and retention piece,” Jonas said. “We’ve really started focusing more on retention because we know if you can retain teachers then you won’t have those openings to fill.’

