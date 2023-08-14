First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of heat, storm chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our week starts off with another First Alert Weather Day ahead of high heat and chance of storms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with heat indices climbing to about 105 degrees.

On top of that, storms are moving in from the west. Most of the WBTV area is in a marginal severe weather risk for today.

