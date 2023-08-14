PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of heat, storm chances

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with heat indices climbing to about 105 degrees.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our week starts off with another First Alert Weather Day ahead of high heat and chance of storms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with heat indices climbing to about 105 degrees.

On top of that, storms are moving in from the west. Most of the WBTV area is in a marginal severe weather risk for today.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Highway Patrol: Two killed after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested and responded to conduct an...
Man killed in Hickory officer-involved shooting
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Temperatures could reach 100+ degrees despite scattered storms
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect for Sunday, Monday

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with heat indices...
First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of heat, storm chances
Temperatures could reach 100+ degrees despite scattered storms
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect for Sunday, Monday
Temperatures could reach 100+ degrees despite scattered storms
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect for Sunday, Monday
The heat index will reach 100+ degrees again.
Following high summer heat, cold front to move through the Carolinas