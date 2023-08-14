PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat continues for Tuesday

Actual high temperatures will top out in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Actual high temperatures will top out in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is another First Alert Weather, as dangerous heat and humidity will continue.

  • Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and a few severe storms possible
  • Midweek: Mostly sunny, little break from heat and humidity
  • Late Week: Temperatures going back up above 90 degrees

Both will be very high, leading to dangerous heat index values well above 100 degrees for all neighborhoods east of the mountains with some areas in the heat advisory climbing above 105 degrees. Actual high temperatures will top out in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon we have the potential for some storms to develop and move east. A few storms could become severe and produce some damaging wind gust and some isolated hail.

Caption

Wednesday and Thursday will bring lots of sunshine along and low rain chances with a slight break from the most intense heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s.

Higher heat will return for Friday and the weekend with hot 90s and small thunderstorm chances returning to the forecast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested and responded to conduct an...
Man killed in Hickory officer-involved shooting
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Latest News

There are several locations around Mecklenburg County to help residents keep their cool.
Mecklenburg Co. offering resources to stay cool in high heat
The weather story today is the heat and humidity.
First Alert Weather Day: Heat index values top 100 degrees
Actual high temperatures will top out in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat continues for Tuesday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with heat indices...
First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of heat, storm chances