First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat continues for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is another First Alert Weather, as dangerous heat and humidity will continue.

Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and a few severe storms possible

Midweek : Mostly sunny, little break from heat and humidity

Late Week: Temperatures going back up above 90 degrees

Both will be very high, leading to dangerous heat index values well above 100 degrees for all neighborhoods east of the mountains with some areas in the heat advisory climbing above 105 degrees. Actual high temperatures will top out in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon we have the potential for some storms to develop and move east. A few storms could become severe and produce some damaging wind gust and some isolated hail.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring lots of sunshine along and low rain chances with a slight break from the most intense heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s.

Higher heat will return for Friday and the weekend with hot 90s and small thunderstorm chances returning to the forecast.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

