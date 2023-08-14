Death investigation underway in Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthews police are investigating a death after a young man was found dead Monday in a public utility right-of-way area.

According to police, the young man was found dead on Bathgate Lane.

The young man is described by police as Hispanic or Black, in his mid to late teens, about 5′7″ or 5′8″ tall and about 150-160 lbs. He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, red Nike shorts, Nike shoes in a size eight and black ankle socks. He has black mid-length hair, a mustache and braces on his teeth.

Police said there was no preliminary evidence to suggest foul play, however, this continues to be an active ongoing investigation. The cause of death will be determined by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have any information about who the young man is, call the Matthews Police Department immediately at 704-847-5555.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.