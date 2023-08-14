CMPD: 2 charged in armed robbery, sexual battery in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and sexual battery that happened Friday in north Charlotte, authorities said.

A woman told police she was robbed and assaulted at gun and knifepoint by two assailants on Catherine Simmons Avenue, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

After getting a description from the victim, officers said they spotted the suspects’ vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspects, identified as Jeffrey Morgan, 41, and Jeffrey Morgan III, 19, led police on a chase before the vehicle came to a stop and the men were arrested, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said the two are facing multiple felony charges.

