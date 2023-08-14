PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ engineering students return to class

High school students start their journey to receiving their college degree.
The program offers a variety of learning opportunities that allow students to take college courses while still in high school.
By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Approximately 140 students were welcomed back to UNC Charlotte’s campus on Aug. 9.

Those students are a part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ college engineering program, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

CMS has partnered with UNC Charlotte to provide free college classes to high school students. They can receive up to 70 credits.

School leaders said they are planning to expand the program in the future to give more students the opportunity to join the program. UNC Charlotte is receiving $41.2 million in funding from the N.C. General Assembly for “Engineering North Carolina’s Future.” Some of this money will go toward that effort.

“We’ve talked to businesses circles, we’ve talked to people in the community. There is just not enough people interested in STEM. So, being able to supply the job market with young students that are interested in these topics, I think it’s a game changer,” Principal Will Leach said.

