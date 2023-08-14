Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ engineering students return to class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Approximately 140 students were welcomed back to UNC Charlotte’s campus on Aug. 9.

Those students are a part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ college engineering program, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The program offers a variety of learning opportunities that allow students to take college courses while still in high school.

CMS has partnered with UNC Charlotte to provide free college classes to high school students. They can receive up to 70 credits.

School leaders said they are planning to expand the program in the future to give more students the opportunity to join the program. UNC Charlotte is receiving $41.2 million in funding from the N.C. General Assembly for “Engineering North Carolina’s Future.” Some of this money will go toward that effort.

“We’ve talked to businesses circles, we’ve talked to people in the community. There is just not enough people interested in STEM. So, being able to supply the job market with young students that are interested in these topics, I think it’s a game changer,” Principal Will Leach said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.