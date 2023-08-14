Catawba Brewing closes Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular Charlotte brewery suddenly shut its doors Monday.

It’s apparently caught some employees off guard and they’re wanting to know what happened.

Catawba Brewing’s location in the Belmont community has a sign on the outside that says it’s permanently closed.

“We are permanently closed,” the sign reads. “Thank you for the years of support. YOU are the best part of US. Thank you for entrusting us with your first dates, wedding receptions, first birthdays, wedding receptions, friend get-togethers and more. We love you all and will miss you dearly.”

This was one of five locations in the Carolinas.

Catawba Brewing was bought two years ago by a company in New Orleans.

