PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Catawba Brewing closes Charlotte location

This was one of five locations in the Carolinas.
This was one of five locations in the Carolinas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular Charlotte brewery suddenly shut its doors Monday.

It’s apparently caught some employees off guard and they’re wanting to know what happened.

Catawba Brewing’s location in the Belmont community has a sign on the outside that says it’s permanently closed.

“We are permanently closed,” the sign reads. “Thank you for the years of support. YOU are the best part of US. Thank you for entrusting us with your first dates, wedding receptions, first birthdays, wedding receptions, friend get-togethers and more. We love you all and will miss you dearly.”

This was one of five locations in the Carolinas.

Catawba Brewing was bought two years ago by a company in New Orleans.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested and responded to conduct an...
Man killed in Hickory officer-involved shooting
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Latest News

With the new school year less than two weeks away, these are three programs that could help...
3 little-known Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools programs that could help students
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte.
Police: Arrest made during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte
Diedre Parker Smith, Margaret Basinger, and Dale Basinger discuss Margaret's book, "Memories of...
Former teacher chronicles history of Knox Middle School
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory