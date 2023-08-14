PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert canceled; 3 children from Indiana found safe

File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber...
File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber Alert in Indiana was canceled after the three children were found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - Police said Monday that three Indiana children who were the subject of an Amber Alert had been safely located, according to multiple reports.

The alert was issued earlier in the day for the children, who are between the ages of 3 and 8.

Officials had identified the suspect as Kevin Lamar Dempsey, a 39-year-old man who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

No update was immediately available the suspect’s status.

Anyone with more information on the matter can contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested and responded to conduct an...
Man killed in Hickory officer-involved shooting
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
Biden says auto workers need ‘good jobs that can support a family’ in union talks with carmakers
FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy...
Federal officials are looking into another close call between planes, this time in San Diego
FILE - The logo of the Swiss bank UBS is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. In an...
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement