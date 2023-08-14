3 little-known Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools programs that could help students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three little-known Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools programs are quite different, unconnected to others, all free and might help students.

They are: The Cambridge Program, a high academic program within 12 schools; Handle with Care, new this year to help children who experience trauma; and 1-to-1 Take Home, another new program where every middle and high school student will receive a take-home Chromebook.

Cambridge International Schools

CMS currently has 12 Cambridge Schools. Five are high schools:

Hopewell High School

West Mecklenburg High School

Julius Chambers High School

Independence High School

Palisades High School

An additional seven are middle or elementary schools:

Bradley Middle School

Mt. Island Lake Academy

Long Creek Elementary

Barnette Elementary

Torrence Creek Elementary

Grand Oak Elementary

Coulwood STEM Academy

“Unless you’re in a Cambridge School, you probably haven’t heard of it,” Stephanie Kelso, the Cambridge coordinator for CMS, said. “Cambridge is basically an advanced program, and goes from K-12. It helps students learn critical thinking, problem-solving, how to write well and gives them the opportunities to earn college credit and an international diploma.”

Kelso calls the program a “labor of love.” CMS started rolling out the Cambridge Program process in 2014. It currently has 7,000 students enrolled.

For those who’ve heard of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, Kelso said the curriculum is based on that European program.

“For elementary and middle school students especially, it’s really just learning best practices,” Kelso said. “All of our students who take it are given access to this way of learning. It builds them up academically, and helps them make better critical thinking choices later on.”

Kelso says the global perspective is great for students.

“Students look at the local, the national, and the international pieces of everything that they do,” Kelso said. “I think that’s so important because we don’t know what these kids are going to do when they grow up. When I was a kid, and when my brother was a kid, we didn’t know what cybersecurity was yet. That’s what my brother does now. We didn’t know growing up in Ohio that he’d someday be a CEO in the Netherlands, but that’s what he is doing. That’s a great example of us having to prepare our students for everything and anything. So that global perspective and global citizenship that we prepare our students for is a key element of the Cambridge program.”

Kelso says many of the students who graduate from the Cambridge program within CMS get college credits for much of their high school work.

“I think we have a 100% rate of getting that credit accepted,” she said. “So that’s been a huge percent.”

Handle With Care

“Handle with Care is a phenomenal initiative,” Anna Priester, the crisis and prevention response manager for Handle with Care inside CMS, said. “This program is based on supporting kids if they’ve experienced any type of trauma at all.”

Priester has decades of experience as a social worker, whose newest passion project has been trying to get Handle with Care inside CMS.

She says she has been pushing it for eight years and now, finally, for the 2023-2024 school year, it’ll be inside 14 pilot schools as a test program.

All 14 are within the Freedom Division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in west Charlotte.

“We finally got our partnerships worked out with various stakeholders,” she said. “We’re working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Pat’s Place, Recast, and Mecklenburg County.”

So what is Handle with Care? It’s a program that notifies the district - and then specific schools - if a child is involved in any type of traumatic situation or impacted by a crime scene. Priester said it could be anything.

“Think about how many drive-by shootings we hear about, or how many homes have been hit by bullets,” she said. “A car accident, bus accident, fire, domestic violence call, an eviction, or an addicted parent suddenly incarcerated. This new program will help with all of that.”

Priester says a CMPD officer who sees a school-aged child at a traumatic situation at night will send a note through the Handle with Care website with that child’s name. If they know the school and grade in school, they’ll add that.

That notification will automatically trigger emails to Priester as coordinator, and the Handle with Care contact at the 14 schools in the pilot program this year.

“It’ll say something like, ‘Joe Smith,’ ‘third grade,’ ‘Berwick Elementary,’ and ‘Handle with Care,’” she said. “There will not be any information on what the trauma involved. It doesn’t really matter. We want to look at trauma as universal. Teachers will know not to ask the kids anything, just know to give extra support to that child. This might end up translating to understanding why homework wasn’t done last night, or, maybe postponing a test. It’ll help a child succeed and not be bound by what was out of their control.”

Priester said having teachers and teaching assistants who work with kids know who needs to be “handled with care” on a certain day or days, will help keep them in school, keep their grades up and keep them on the path for graduation.

“That’s our goal,” she said. “And we want to reduce student behavior incidents because we know when our kids experience trauma, it may manifest. We don’t need to punish these kids for small things when they’re coming from a place of trauma from the night before. A great example is, ‘Joe didn’t bring his permission slip to go on this field trip today.’ If I’m a teacher and I see he’s a ‘Handle with Care’ kid, and he still needs to go on this field trip, let’s call and see if anyone can email us or text us and say that he can go. I mean, if they were evicted and they don’t know where the slip is, and we don’t want to punish Joe for that.”

Handle with Care is currently in four North Carolina counties right now: Henderson, Bladen, Graham and New Hanover. Mecklenburg County with CMS will be the fifth.

Those 14 CMS pilot schools are being used as a test, giving the district a chance to work out kinks, Priester said. She hopes it’s rolled into 80 more schools in the district the following year, then all schools within CMS three years from now.

Her goal is to have it in every school in North Carolina by the time she’s done.

Handle with Care is a national program that began in West Virginia in the year 2009. Nine states currently have it mandated to be in every district in their state.

1-To-1 Take Home

This program is new this year; “1-to-1 Take Home” means every single middle and high schooler in CMS will be given a take-home device like a Chromebook.

Erin Shoemaker, the executive director of learning and teaching in CMS, says every single middle and high school student is roughly 80,000 to 90,000 kids.

The program will also act as a pilot program in nine elementary schools where the fourth- and fifth-graders in those schools will receive a take-home device. Those nine schools are:

Berryhill Elementary

Beverly Woods Elementary

Greenway Park Elementary

Clear Creek Elementary

Rae Farms Elementary

Highland Creek Elementary

Blythe Elementary

Oaklawn Elementary

Shamrock Gardens Elementary

“The Chromebooks will be for academic work,” Shoemaker said. “They’ll be aligned to students’ interests to help with reading and math exercises. There will be firewalls to block all social media, chat GPT, and non-appropriate sites will be blocked.”

She adds that if the Chromebooks are lost or stolen, there will be a fee.

“Making sure everyone has a device is something we were working on prior to COVID,” she said. “But COVID just opened our eyes to the fact how every student needs access to their devices and access to really great resources online.”

For homes that don’t have internet, CMS can help by offering families low-cost internet or hotspots to those who qualify.

To learn more about that wi-fi program or the 1-to-1 Take Home, parents should ask staff at their child’s school, and the school can contact district organizers.

“Our tech team will also always be able to see what sites and programs a child is on through their school-issued Chromebook,” Shoemaker said. “It’s a bit like we’re big brother over it all.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.