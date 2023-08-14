PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

