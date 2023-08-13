Plane crash reported at Lake Hickory, 18K+ without power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least 18,000 customers are without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties following a plane crash at Lake Hickory Sunday morning.

The crash happened off 32nd Avenue Drive NW. According to Catawba County Communications, the plane hit powerlines. The number of people on board and the status of injuries were not immediately available.

Duke Energy is reporting that more than 17,200 customers in Catawba County and 944 customers in Caldwell County are currently without power. Catawba customers could see restoration around 3:45 p.m. and those in Caldwell could have their power restored by 5 p.m.

Crews from both Caldwell and Catawba counties are reported to be on scene.

