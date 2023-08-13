PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man killed in Hickory officer-involved shooting

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened in Hickory early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department say they were called just after midnight to the 800 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest for reports of shots fired into a home. One of the callers reportedly told officers that a white male suspect was walking in the area holding a gun.

According to police, the man, later identified as Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., ran away when they got on scene and tried to make contact with him, continuously refusing commands to stop.

During the pursuit, police say the man pulled a handgun from his waistband. Officers then fired their guns, hitting him.

Setzer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested and responded to conduct an independent investigation. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation.

The investigation of the shooting into a home is being conducted by the Hickory Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 828-328-5551.

