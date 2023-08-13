Following high summer heat, cold front to move through the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will continue to expand farther east over the next few days sending heat index values over 100 for parts of the Carolinas.

Today: Isolated PM storms, hotter

Monday: Scattered PM storms, hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

After a round of showers and storms last night, we will kick off this morning with some areas of patchy fog. By mid-morning, visibility will improve and give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s; expect heat index values of 100+.

During the late afternoon and early evening hours, some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Monday will start out mostly sunny and dry but as we get into the hot afternoon hours some scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front; expect highs in the lower 90s.

Forecast feels-like temperatures (First Alert Weather)

After the cold front moves through the Carolinas on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 80s.

On Friday, a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.