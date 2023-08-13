PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days issued Sunday, Monday for high heat

The heat index will reach 100+ degrees again.
The heat index will reach 100+ degrees again.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will continue to expand farther east over the next few days sending heat index values over 100 for parts of the Carolinas, leading to First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Mecklenburg County until 8 p.m. tonight and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. tomorrow.

  • Today: Isolated PM storms, hotter
  • Monday: Scattered PM storms, hot
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Overnight tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Monday will start out mostly sunny and dry but as we get into the hot afternoon hours some scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front; expect highs in the lower 90s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday.(First Alert Weather)

After the cold front moves through the Carolinas on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 80s.

On Friday, a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
Crews respond to Lake Hickory after a plane crashed into the water Sunday morning.
Highway Patrol: Two killed after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
1 killed in shooting near Boone Bojangles, police say
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian killed in Belmont crash
Castulo Rivas-Pacheco was charged.
One person shot on Friday night in Rowan Co.

Latest News

The heat index will reach 100+ degrees again.
Following high summer heat, cold front to move through the Carolinas
Tailgating forecast
Hot days ahead until cold front comes mid-week
Scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout the week.
Hot days ahead until cold front comes mid-week
Wrapping up Friday with high temperatures and cloudy skies, chances of storms heading into new...
Hot and humid weekend, chances of storms heading into next week