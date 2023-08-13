First Alert Weather Days issued Sunday, Monday for high heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will continue to expand farther east over the next few days sending heat index values over 100 for parts of the Carolinas, leading to First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Mecklenburg County until 8 p.m. tonight and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. tomorrow.

Today: Isolated PM storms, hotter

Monday: Scattered PM storms, hot

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Overnight tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

Monday will start out mostly sunny and dry but as we get into the hot afternoon hours some scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front; expect highs in the lower 90s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday. (First Alert Weather)

After the cold front moves through the Carolinas on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 80s.

On Friday, a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

