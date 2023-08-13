First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect for Sunday, Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ahead of our next cold front temperatures and heat indices will surge into the 90s and 100s. By the middle of the week, there will be some slight relief from the heat with lower humidity and temperatures in the 80s, but temperatures will climb right back into the 90s next weekend.

Monday: Scattered PM storms, very hot

Tuesday: Scattered PM storms, hot

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, not as hot.

We will wrap up this hot and steamy weekend with temperatures in the 90s. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and warm with lows in the low to mid-70s. A cold front will continue to track east on Monday.

Most of Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and heat index values up to 107; a Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of the Carolinas. In the afternoon, there will be a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will wind down shortly after sunset.

The chances for afternoon scattered showers and storms will continue into Tuesday; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A little relief from the heat finally heads our way on Wednesday and Thursday in the form of lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

On Friday a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Next weekend looks hot and humid with chances for afternoon storms and highs in the 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

