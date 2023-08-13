Community members hold vigil as friends, family still search for Allisha Watts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Allisha Watts is still on the hearts and minds of many in the Charlotte community and in other parts of the state as the search to find her continues.

Saturday’s Prayer Vigil consisted of people who know Allisha Watts and some who have never met her. They all united together in prayer for her safe return.

“We need her her because it’s like life is not the same. It’s like an empty piece is out of our hearts,” shared Tammy Utley, Watts’s sister.

“I wake up and I see Allisha. I go to sleep I see Allisha,”said Tea Hines, Watts’s cousin.

People joined together in prayer inside the sanctuary at Little Rock AME Zion Church praying for Allisha Watts, who has been missing for nearly a month.

Stories were shared about Watts And everyone gathered at the altar for a moment of prayer.

“I’m hoping and praying that any day she is returned to us. I feel that there could’ve been a better way. I also feel that there are laws in North Carolina that need to be changed. That when a person is reported missing, an adult in particular that the time should not be 48 hours,” said Dorothy Brower, who attended the prayer vigil.

During the vigil, many stressed the importance of having more flyers to be posted around Charlotte and on Social media to continue bringing awareness.

There also was a plea for more men to help search for Watts.

”We want to go to sleep, we want to stop searching for Allisha. We want to get Justice,” shared Hines.

Hines said she has been part of boots-on-the-ground searches for Watts.

Hines is holding onto hope that she will be found soon.

“I have hope that we’re going to find Allisha. To what extent and what degree that I’m gonna find my cousin Allisha in only God knows. I’m just hoping to bring her home. And James Dunmore you have got to stop hiding and not talking to us because you know where Allisha is,” shared Hines.

In a sit-down interview with WBTV earlier this week, CMPD says Watts’ boyfriend James Dunmore is “important to the investigation” but would not say if he was a suspect or person of interest.

Allisha Watts was last seen on July 16th her family is asking for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

