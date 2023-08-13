PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Community members hold vigil as friends, family still search for Alisha Watts

By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve shared her story since the very beginning hoping someone with information would come forward.

That plea continued this afternoon at Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in uptown Charlotte. The community and her family came together to pray for her safe return home.

During today’s prayer vigil many shared stories about Allisha Watts and stressed the importance of not giving up in the search for her.

Many called for more flyers to be posted around the Charlotte Community and on Social media to continue bringing awareness.

There was also discussion about the need for more men to volunteer to help search for Watts on the ground.

The family of Watts says they are disappointed about the lack of new information they are receiving from police as they continue to remain hopeful Watts will be found.

”I have hope that we’re going to find Allisha. To what extent and what degree that I’m gonna find my cousin Allisha in only God knows. I’m just hoping to bring her home,” says Tee Hines, Alisha Watts cousin.

Tomorrow will make a month that family and friends have been searching for Allisha.

