PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate

The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for president, he must support the nominee "in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden."
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has signed the Republican National Committee’s pledge to officially qualify for the upcoming presidential primary debate later this month.

Scott, who signed the pledge on Wednesday, joins fellow candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the others to sign the document.

Notably, former President Donald Trump has yet to sign the committee’s pledge.

By signing the document, Scott agrees to only appear in primary and general election debates that are sanctioned by the RNC.

“I acknowledge and accept that if I fail to sign this pledge or if I participate in any debate that has not been sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, I will not be eligible to participate in any further Republican National Committee-sanctioned debates,” the document reads.

The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for president, he must support the nominee “in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden.”

The pledge also says Scott will not run as an independent, write-in candidate or seek the nomination of any other political party.

The senator announced his run for the presidency on May 22 at Charleston Southern University, his alma mater. During his announcement, Scott said he was “living proof” that America is “a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression.”

The first Republican presidential debate will be held on Aug. 23. The Republican presidential primary election in South Carolina will be held on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
1 killed in shooting near Boone Bojangles, police say
Police said they will continue to provide an increased presence on greenways across the city.
Police investigating after 15-year-old sexually assaulted in south Charlotte
A man was killed and two others were hurt in a head-on crash in Statesville on Thursday.
1 killed, 2 hurt in head-on collision in Iredell County
NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Latest News

Prayer gathering was held at Little Rock Ame Zion Church
Community members hold vigil as friends, family still search for Alisha Watts
FILE - Lore Noto, the original producer of the off-Broadway musical "The Fantasticks," is...
Tom Jones, creator of the longest-running musical ‘The Fantasticks,’ dies at 95
File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby