Sex sting in Randolph Co. results in arrests of local men

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 19 men were arrested in a sex sting that was being conducted by the Randolph Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation Child Predator” involved several law enforcement agencies, including the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, SBI, Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office, Gaston County Police, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and Salisbury Police Department.

The 19 men arrested range in age from 23 to 70. Deputies say all of the men were under the impression that we were going to meet a child for a sexual act.

Local men charged include Randy Dale Moose, Jr., 42, of Salisbury, charged with attempted first degree statutory sex offense, attempted indecent liberties with a minor, solicitation of a minor by computer. Bond was set $100,000.

Christoper Bryon Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg, charged with solicitation of a minor by computer, attempted statutory rape, and dissemination of obscene material. Bond was set at $200,000.

Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte, charged with attempted statutory rape of a child and attempted first degree statutory rape. Bond was set at $150,000.

Mitchell Lavern Reed, 48, of Rock Hill, SC, charged with attempted statutory rape. Bond was set at $100,000.

William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte, is wanted on charges of solicitation of a minor by computer, and five counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The complete list of those charged includes: Harold Wade Beavers, 67, of Greensboro; Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun, 23, of Asheboro; Qwambe Kai Frasier, 49, of Greensboro; Tony Darrell Howard, 53, of Asheboro; Michael RC Warren, 43, of Greensboro; Christopher Bryan Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg; Larry Alan Hogan, 70, of Ellerbee; Osley Joktan Quincell Moore, 29, of Jonesville; Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte; Tramaine Dion Smith, 43, of Dunn; Roger Elwood Slate, 53, of Germanton; Joseph Barrier Shuping, 61, of Asheboro; Mitchell Lavern Reed, 49, of Rock Hill, S.C.; Joe Carlton Brown Jr., 36, of Greensboro; Ricky Wayne Gilliam, 67, of Wise, Virginia; Gustavo Ventura Salmeron, 47, of Asheboro; William Bradley Norton, 46, of Randleman; William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.