Pedestrian killed in Belmont crash

Witnesses told police that she was crossing the road while traffic was headed east.
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian Killed(MGN / Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Belmont Friday night, according to police.

It happened just before 10 p.m. along the 6800 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, close to the intersection of Park Street.

[Pedestrian deaths hit 41-year high in the US, City of Charlotte working to improve safety]

The pedestrian was identified as 48-year-old Jodi Knight.

Witnesses told police that she was crossing the road while traffic was headed east. One vehicle swerved to avoid hitting her but the vehicle behind that was unable to avoid hitting her, according to officers.

No charges were filed against the driver.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Cody Willett with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

