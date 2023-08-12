One person shot on Friday night in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night on Peach Orchard Lane.

According to the report, Castulo Rivas-Pacheco, 32, was charged Friday night for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury after an altercation with neighbors turned physical and resulted in shots being fired.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries to his arm and chest from the gunfire and was treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Rivas-Pacheco was jailed under a bond of $10,000 and is due in court on Monday.

