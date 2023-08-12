PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One person shot on Friday night in Rowan Co.

Altercation with neighbor led to shooting, deputies say
Castulo Rivas-Pacheco was charged.
Castulo Rivas-Pacheco was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night on Peach Orchard Lane.

According to the report, Castulo Rivas-Pacheco, 32, was charged Friday night for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury after an altercation with neighbors turned physical and resulted in shots being fired. 

The victim received non-life threatening injuries to his arm and chest from the gunfire and was treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Rivas-Pacheco was jailed under a bond of $10,000 and is due in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
Police said they will continue to provide an increased presence on greenways across the city.
Police investigating after 15-year-old sexually assaulted in south Charlotte
The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
1 killed in shooting near Boone Bojangles, police say
A man was killed and two others were hurt in a head-on crash in Statesville on Thursday.
1 killed, 2 hurt in head-on collision in Iredell County
NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Latest News

Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte
The fall schedule features a mix of free and ticketed performances.
The Amp Ballantyne announces inaugural fall season
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian killed in Belmont crash
2nd Annual 5k at Five Points in Charlotte