One person shot on Friday night in Rowan Co.
Altercation with neighbor led to shooting, deputies say
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night on Peach Orchard Lane.
According to the report, Castulo Rivas-Pacheco, 32, was charged Friday night for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury after an altercation with neighbors turned physical and resulted in shots being fired.
The victim received non-life threatening injuries to his arm and chest from the gunfire and was treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Rivas-Pacheco was jailed under a bond of $10,000 and is due in court on Monday.
