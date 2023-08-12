PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.

Officials say the chemicals caused an exothermic chemical reaction, giving off heat and pressure.
By Anisa Snipes and Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch says crews responded to a chemical explosion Saturday.

According to officials, dispatch was notified of the chemical explosion on Abbeville Highway near Clinkscale Road at 1:18 p.m.

Hazmat officials say a family was mixing chemicals for their pool at their home, when two chemicals were mixed that should not have been mixed together.

Officials say the chemicals caused an exothermic chemical reaction, giving off heat and pressure.

Hazmat officials say three people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say several county fire departments, Hazmat, EMS, and deputies responded to the incident.

Just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday, dispatch confirmed the scene was cleared.

