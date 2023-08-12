PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NoDa mural revealed in honor of woman killed in Charlotte bike crash

Kristie Crowder died in January after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Plaza Midwood.
Mural unveiled for woman hit and killed
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Friday, family and friends gathered in NoDa for a bike ride and mural reveal for Kristie Crowder. In January, Crowder was riding her bike in Plaza Midwood when she was hit by a car, she died the next day.

In her honor, family and friends gathered at the Exchange at 36th. Where a mural of Crowder was revealed.

The mural was painted by one of Crowder’s close friends Kat Nencetti.

“It was more of like she was there with me throughout it. I would kind of talk to her throughout it, and make sure I was doing her hair right, how she wanted. Making sure I represented her the way she deserves to be represented,” shared Nencetti.

Friday’s event brought up many emotions for friends and family of Crowder, but overall those who knew Crowder found a piece of comfort knowing that her legacy has its’ own place here in the NODA community, a community her parents Pam and Buddy Crowder said she loved so much.

The Mural showcases some of Crowder’s favorite things, like Sunflowers.

“That’s her favorite flower. Sunflowers. Funny enough we hate Sunflowers and we love them now obviously,” joked Pam Crowder.

Kaitlyn Crowder shared how much she loves the mural of her late sister.

“It’s cool that a lot of places she use to love to hang out at we can go to and not feel so sad. It’s more happy and we know that she would be thrilled.” said Kaitlyn Crowder.

To live like Kristie means you follow your dreams and you have a passion and you never give up no matter what,” shared Buddy Crowder.

Along with the mural, family and friends passed out green bracelets that happen to be Kristie’s favorite color. The bracelets share a hashtag saying ‘Live like Kristie.’

The Crowder family hopes the mural and bracelets serve as a reminder for people to live bold, free, and be kind to one another.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport
Town and Country Ford declined to comment on this story.
Documents: Car dealership employee pulled over driving marked CMPD cruiser
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Mural unveiled for woman hit and killed
Mural unveiled for woman hit and killed
“It hurts”: Tez Walker’s grandmother speaks on NCAA eligibility ruling
“It hurts”: Tez Walker’s grandmother speaks on NCAA eligibility ruling
Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Missing 900 Pound Bull found in West Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant in S.C.