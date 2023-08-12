NoDa mural revealed in honor of woman killed in Charlotte bike crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Friday, family and friends gathered in NoDa for a bike ride and mural reveal for Kristie Crowder. In January, Crowder was riding her bike in Plaza Midwood when she was hit by a car, she died the next day.

In her honor, family and friends gathered at the Exchange at 36th. Where a mural of Crowder was revealed.

The mural was painted by one of Crowder’s close friends Kat Nencetti.

“It was more of like she was there with me throughout it. I would kind of talk to her throughout it, and make sure I was doing her hair right, how she wanted. Making sure I represented her the way she deserves to be represented,” shared Nencetti.

Friday’s event brought up many emotions for friends and family of Crowder, but overall those who knew Crowder found a piece of comfort knowing that her legacy has its’ own place here in the NODA community, a community her parents Pam and Buddy Crowder said she loved so much.

The Mural showcases some of Crowder’s favorite things, like Sunflowers.

“That’s her favorite flower. Sunflowers. Funny enough we hate Sunflowers and we love them now obviously,” joked Pam Crowder.

Kaitlyn Crowder shared how much she loves the mural of her late sister.

“It’s cool that a lot of places she use to love to hang out at we can go to and not feel so sad. It’s more happy and we know that she would be thrilled.” said Kaitlyn Crowder.

To live like Kristie means you follow your dreams and you have a passion and you never give up no matter what,” shared Buddy Crowder.

Along with the mural, family and friends passed out green bracelets that happen to be Kristie’s favorite color. The bracelets share a hashtag saying ‘Live like Kristie.’

The Crowder family hopes the mural and bracelets serve as a reminder for people to live bold, free, and be kind to one another.

