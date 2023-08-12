PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Missing 900 Pound Bull found in West Charlotte

Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd(Nance Road Homeowner Provided Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 900 pound bull that has been on the run in Charlotte has reportedly been found shot. The owner of the Bull was the one who fired the shot to put the missing animal down.

According to The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control the bull was found on Nance Road in West Charlotte, three minutes away from where the bull was originally spotted days ago on the 90600 block of Moores Chapel Road.

The animal got loose just after 7 p.m., Monday when the owner was attempting to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. The bull was spooked by the storm and escaped.

Related: Search continues for 900-pound bull last seen in west Charlotte

