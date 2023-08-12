“It hurts”: Tez Walker’s grandmother speaks on NCAA eligibility ruling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Loretta Black says watching her grandson Devontez Walker live out his dream of playing college football, has been her own dream come true.

But it’s a dream that she’s had to watch from a distance.

“I never did get to go see him play,” Black said. “Never.”

Due to multiple knee and hip surgeries, compounded with severe scoliosis in her spine, long-distance travel for Black is nearly impossible.

“If I fall and hurt myself, I’m paralyzed,” Black said.

Meaning for the last two years, she was never able to see Walker play at Kent State — 491 miles away in Ohio.

When he entered the transfer portal this offseason, it was important to him that he played somewhere his biggest fan would be able to watch.

Walker, a West Charlotte grad, ultimately landed at UNC and enrolled in classes this past spring semester.

“It was very important to me,” Black said. “I’m so happy he did this for me, to come home, and I can have the opportunity to watch him play.”

Now three weeks before the Tar Heels are set to start the season in Walker’s hometown of Charlotte, that dream hit a snag.

Walker’s transfer waiver was denied by the NCAA, which claims this is his second transfer and deemed him ineligible for this upcoming season.

His family disputes that due to the unique nature of his college career.

Walker initially committed to ETSU coming out of West Charlotte, but never set foot on campus after de-committing due to an ACL injury.

He transferred to North Carolina Central, but never played a down for the Eagles because the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID.

That led him to Kent State, where Walker played the last two seasons.

His family believes that because he never played a snap for either ETSU or NC Central, he shouldn’t be counted as having transferred to Kent State in the first place.

“Not only are you denying him from playing, you’re denying me from watching him play,” Black said. “I don’t appreciate it, and it hurts.”

Walker’s relatives are far from the only ones to disagree with the NCAA’s ruling. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper even went so far as to put out a statement demanding the decision be reversed.

Walker’s family says the Charlotte native dreamed of playing in Bank of America Stadium. He was set to do so when the Tar Heels open up the season on Sept. 2 against South Carolina, but now that dream might be put on hold.

His family isn’t losing hope though that they’ll see him in uniform at some point this season.

“We’re trusting in God, that this is going to turn around,” Black said. “This is going to turn around.”

The UNC athletic department is currently in the process of appealing the NCAA’s ruling.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.