PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

“It hurts”: Tez Walker’s grandmother speaks on NCAA eligibility ruling

Walker’s relatives are far from the only ones to disagree with the NCAA’s ruling. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper even went so far as to put out a statement demanding the decision be reversed.
“It hurts”: Tez Walker’s grandmother speaks on NCAA eligibility ruling
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Loretta Black says watching her grandson Devontez Walker live out his dream of playing college football, has been her own dream come true.

But it’s a dream that she’s had to watch from a distance.

“I never did get to go see him play,” Black said. “Never.”

Due to multiple knee and hip surgeries, compounded with severe scoliosis in her spine, long-distance travel for Black is nearly impossible.

“If I fall and hurt myself, I’m paralyzed,” Black said.

Meaning for the last two years, she was never able to see Walker play at Kent State — 491 miles away in Ohio.

When he entered the transfer portal this offseason, it was important to him that he played somewhere his biggest fan would be able to watch.

Walker, a West Charlotte grad, ultimately landed at UNC and enrolled in classes this past spring semester.

“It was very important to me,” Black said. “I’m so happy he did this for me, to come home, and I can have the opportunity to watch him play.”

Now three weeks before the Tar Heels are set to start the season in Walker’s hometown of Charlotte, that dream hit a snag.

Walker’s transfer waiver was denied by the NCAA, which claims this is his second transfer and deemed him ineligible for this upcoming season.

His family disputes that due to the unique nature of his college career.

Walker initially committed to ETSU coming out of West Charlotte, but never set foot on campus after de-committing due to an ACL injury.

He transferred to North Carolina Central, but never played a down for the Eagles because the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID.

That led him to Kent State, where Walker played the last two seasons.

His family believes that because he never played a snap for either ETSU or NC Central, he shouldn’t be counted as having transferred to Kent State in the first place.

“Not only are you denying him from playing, you’re denying me from watching him play,” Black said. “I don’t appreciate it, and it hurts.”

Walker’s relatives are far from the only ones to disagree with the NCAA’s ruling. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper even went so far as to put out a statement demanding the decision be reversed.

Walker’s family says the Charlotte native dreamed of playing in Bank of America Stadium. He was set to do so when the Tar Heels open up the season on Sept. 2 against South Carolina, but now that dream might be put on hold.

His family isn’t losing hope though that they’ll see him in uniform at some point this season.

“We’re trusting in God, that this is going to turn around,” Black said. “This is going to turn around.”

The UNC athletic department is currently in the process of appealing the NCAA’s ruling.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport
Town and Country Ford declined to comment on this story.
Documents: Car dealership employee pulled over driving marked CMPD cruiser
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, dribbles the ball in front of Charlotte FC midfielder...
Messi scores again, Inter Miami tops Charlotte 4-0 to make Leagues Cup semifinals
The on-track action starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, but the event will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 31,...
2023 World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte sees new schedule, purse increases
The South Meck Sabres plan to dedicate the 2023 season to Keith Austin, who drowned in Lake...
‘He’s still on the team’: South Meck to honor fallen player in the upcoming season
The Carolina Panthers have canceled their final practice of training camp due to inclement...
Panthers cancel joint practice with Jets due to weather, bringing early end to training camp