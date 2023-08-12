PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hot days ahead until cold front comes mid-week

Scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout the week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The morning hours will start out mild with some areas of patchy fog but most of the day will be sunshine filled with minimal chances for rain.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, hot, isolated storms possible
  • Sunday: Isolated PM storms, hot
  • Monday: Scattered PM storms, hot.

Today, high pressure will continue to build to our west and aid in pushing temperatures back up into the 90s. Later this afternoon there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog with lows in the 70s.

More heat and humidity can be expected on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indices over 100. In the late afternoon and early evening hours, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Monday will start out mostly sunny and dry but as we get into the hot afternoon hours, some scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front; expect highs in the lower 90s. After the cold front moves through the Carolinas on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

