Final dress rehearsals are done... time to kickoff the 41st season of Football Friday Night

Weddington QB Tyler Budge getting ready to take the snap during the Concord Football Jamboree.
Weddington QB Tyler Budge getting ready to take the snap during the Concord Football Jamboree.(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now 1 week away from the start of the high school football season and tonight up at Bailey Stadium, the Concord Spiders hosted a jamboree.

Hickory Ridge, Weddington, West Charlotte, and Concord all had bright moments tonight and carry some great momentum into the start of the season.

Here are some of the highlights from tonight’s action.

Next Friday, August 18th, WBTV Sports will kick off the 41st season of Football Friday Night.

Join us at 11:20 for all of the action.

