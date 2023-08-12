PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom

A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom. (Source: WEEK)
By WEEK staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois say a doctor has been arrested for hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom.

According to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Henry Chang is facing a felony charge for installing a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom and recording women who were using it.

WEEK reports the Peoria-area doctor is charged with unlawful video recording, a felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three years in prison.

Peoria County State Attorney Jodi Hoos said that the camera was hidden in an employee bathroom at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

According to officials, a hospital worker found the camera on the floor after it had fallen from where it was being hidden.

Police said they recovered videos from the camera showing “multiple female employees” using the bathroom along with videos showing Chang setting it up.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may have been recorded to contact either the Peoria Police Department or Peoria County State’s Attorney investigators,” Hoos said.

According to the state’s attorney, a grand jury will consider filing more charges against the 28-year-old.

Chang is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport
Town and Country Ford declined to comment on this story.
Documents: Car dealership employee pulled over driving marked CMPD cruiser
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant in S.C.
FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in...
3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say
Representatives of the Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office discuss details of Operation Child Predator.
Sex sting in Randolph Co. results in arrests of local men
FILE - The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen on Sept. 22, 2015, in...
Southern California Marine charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl who was found in barracks