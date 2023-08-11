PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Workweek ends on a hot note, late-day storms possible

Highs today will be back in the upper 80s, and lows tonight will drop back to near 70 degrees.
As for the weekend, it will bring hot, humid weather!
By Eric Garlick
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clouds will continue to move into the area for the rest of day and there might even be a stray shower or thunderstorm south of Charlotte.

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, few late-day storms possible
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, isolated shower/storm
  • Sunday: Heat Index over 100 degrees, few PM thunderstorms

Another chance for a few thunderstorms may develop late in the day and cross the Charlotte area this evening before we quiet down overnight.  Highs today will be back in the upper 80s, and lows tonight will drop back to near 70 degrees.

As for the weekend, it will bring hot, humid weather! Seasonal highs in the low to middle 90s are forecast for Saturday before inching up into the mid and maybe even upper 90s on Sunday!

The heat index will likely top out above 100 degrees on both weekend days. Saturday looks mostly sunny but a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible, mainly in the evening and in the foothills and mountains. 

The weekend could end with a round of thunderstorms late Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast on Monday as well with highs holding in the 90s before we quite back down again on Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

