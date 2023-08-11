Workweek ends on a hot note before temperatures ramp up more this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The workweek will end on a hot note, with a much calmer forecast for Friday.

High temperatures will reach the 90s with scattered storms possible.

The weekend will stay hot, with highs topping out in the mid 90s. The forecast looks mostly dry Saturday with some scattered storm chances Sunday. The heat index could break triple-digits on Sunday.

Into next week, it will be more of the same. Hot temperatures and scattered storms will persist.

