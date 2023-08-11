PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Workweek ends on a hot note before temperatures ramp up more this weekend

High temperatures will reach the 90s on Friday and this weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The workweek will end on a hot note, with a much calmer forecast for Friday.

High temperatures will reach the 90s with scattered storms possible.

The weekend will stay hot, with highs topping out in the mid 90s. The forecast looks mostly dry Saturday with some scattered storm chances Sunday. The heat index could break triple-digits on Sunday.

Into next week, it will be more of the same. Hot temperatures and scattered storms will persist.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

